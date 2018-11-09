Kellyanne Conway's Husband Writes Op-Ed Declaring Whitaker Appointment 'Unconstitutional'

Kellyanne Conway's husband once again raked her boss over the coals publicly, this time in an op-ed for the New York Times, writing that the appointment of Matthew Whitaker as acting Atty. Gen. was not valid, legally.

The last time Kellyanne was asked about her husband's disposition towards her boss's methods on CNN she blew her stack.

I doubt this time she can claim some sort of sexist attack against herself or any kind of spousal privilege if she is asked to comment.

George Conway writes:

“President Trump’s installation of Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general of the United States after forcing the resignation of Jeff Sessions is unconstitutional. It’s illegal. And it means that anything Mr. Whitaker does, or tries to do, in that position is invalid,”

Trump appears so petrified by Robert Mueller's special counsel that he's willing to skirt any law or constitutional requirements to install a puppet loyalist. Trump isn't running running Bravta or a mafia type organization, but a democratically elected government.

George Conway also used an opinion by Clarence Thomas to validate his point precisely.

Justice Thomas agreed with the judgment, but wrote separately to emphasize that even if the statute had allowed the appointment, the Constitution’s Appointments Clause would not have. The officer in question was a principal officer, he concluded. And the public interest protected by the Appointments Clause was a critical one: The Constitution’s drafters, Justice Thomas argued, “recognized the serious risk for abuse and corruption posed by permitting one person to fill every office in the government.” Which is why, he pointed out, the framers provided for advice and consent of the Senate.

And here he sounds like a liberal blogger on our pages rather than the husband to Trump's former campaign manager.

For the president to install Mr. Whitaker as our chief law enforcement officer is to betray the entire structure of our charter document. -- As we wrote last week, the Constitution is a bipartisan document, written for the ages to guard against wrongdoing by officials of any party. Mr. Whitaker’s installation makes a mockery of our Constitution and our founders’ ideals.

On Thursday, Fox News' senior legal analyst Judge Napolitano basically said the same thing when he was a guest on Fox and Friends, when he told the tree Trump supporters Matt Whittaker doesn't meet the legal requirements and "[Trump] has chosen someone who does not qualify under the law to be the acting attorney general of the United States.'