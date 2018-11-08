Napolitano: Whitaker 'Not Legally Qualified' To Replace Sessions

The three Trump surrogate hosts of 'Fox and Friends' were stunned after Judge Napolitano told them that the hiring of Matt Whittaker doesn't meet the legal requirements and "[Trump] has chosen someone who does not qualify under the law to be the acting attorney general of the United States.'

Trumps' favorite state-sponsored TV show brought on Fox News' Senior legal analyst this morning to discuss the firing of Jeff Sessions and replacing him with a Robert Mueller critic, Matthew Whitaker. (I added the Mueller critic part because F&F never would.)

They asked what he thought about "the new guy."

Napolitano said professionally Whitaker is absolutely qualified and ran down his resume.

Napolitano made the obvious observation that Trump can pick who he likes as long as they are qualified to replace Sessions as acting AG, BUT...and it's the BUT that got the three propagandists discombobulated.

Ainsley Earhardt knew what was coming and also said, "But?"

Then said he wasn't legally qualified to be the acting Atty. Gen.

He explained that Congress has written very precise laws after the debacle of Richard Nixon and Watergate.

Steve Doocy was flabbergasted, "You are saying the guy that the president has appointed is not qualified?"

His hearing isn't so good.

Doocy yelled, "The president got lawyers, they looked at that!"

Not so according to Judge Napolitano who laid out the three ways a person can become acting AG.

Napolitano said, “He has chosen someone who does not qualify under the law to be the acting Attorney General of the United States.”

Ainsley said, "so he's really not acting Atty. Gen.," to which Napolitano replied "that's why he did not take the oath of office."

Confused? So is Fox and Friends and the Trump administration.