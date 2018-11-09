Fox News Catches Lindsey Graham's Flip Flop On Mueller

On Thursday, Fox News' Martha MacCallum reminded Lindsey Graham that he promised "holy hell" for Trump if Jeff Sessions was fired.

His response was priceless: "When was that?"

I doubt Sen. Lindsey Graham was expecting actual fact-based treatment on Fox News, since he's been so kind to Donald Trump this past year.

The South Carolina senator joined The Story with Martha MacCallum who played a video of Sen. Joe Manchin voicing concern about the appointment of Matthew Whitaker to replace the fired Jeff Sessions.

Immediately she played Graham's 2017 words of warning to Trump. "If Jeff Sessions is fired, there will be holy hell to pay. Any effort to go after Mueller could be the beginning of the end at the Trump presidency, unless Mueller did something wrong."

Martha asked, "Given where we are now, what do you say now?"

Graham looked confused and replied, "so when was that, what year?"

Martha replied, "July of 2017."

Graham just broke out in laughter as he was caught with his pants down, so to speak.

By the way, he also floated the possibility of bi-partisan legislation that would require a judicial review if Trump tries to fire Bob Mueller.

Funny how that's all changed now.

Sessions had been constantly humiliated since he recused himself from the Russia investigation. Graham, however, made excuses for Trump, saying the Trump/Sessions relationship was "not working."

Graham insists that Whitaker is cool, and then he smeared Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch.

Lindsey went so far to say that Democrats are engaging in "hysteria" over the hiring of Whitaker.

Graham wants you to believe that Robert Mueller's special counsel is protected, but there's no way he could guarantee that. The Trump administration isn't about rule of law, it's about protecting Trump.

Way to get humiliated, Sen. Graham.