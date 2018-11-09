Matthew Whitaker As Good A Grifter As Trump So There

Top-of-the-Line Professionals of the 4th Reich, Part Infinity

Let us speak for a moment of Matthew Whitaker, our new interim attorney general appointed by Prznint Stupid after he fired Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III, you know, for not ending the Little Kremlin-on-the-Potomac investigation. No obstruction or collusion there, you haters!

In addition to Whitaker’s work as a US Attorney and as a private-practice attorney, in 2014 Whitaker became a member of the board of a company called World Patent Marketing.

From a WPM press release:

“As a former U.S. attorney, I would only align myself with a first-class organization. World Patent Marketing goes beyond making statements about doing business ‘ethically’ and translates them into action.”

Golly, doesn’t that sound like Comrade Stupid? You know like that time that he said that he would hire the very best people, only “top-of-the-line professionals.”

So let’s look at this first-class organization, and how that top-of-the-line fellow Matthew Whitaker fit in!

The funny thing is that A) WPM specialized in grifting about $26M Ameros from marks , er, clients who thought that they were paying for getting patents and licensing deals for their ideas and inventions, and in May, a federal judge issued a permanent injunction barring World Patent Marketing from conducting business, and 2) the real value-add that Whitaker brought to WPM was using his work as a US Attorney to intimidate WPM marks , er, investors when they realized the company was an YUGE grift.

The Federal Trade Commission tells us that Whitaker responded (ALLEGEDLY!) to a customer who had complained to the Better Business Bureau by saying:

“I am assuming you understand that there could be serious civil and criminal consequences for you. Understand that we take threats like this quite seriously.”

And my personal favorite in which Whitaker threatens yet another unhappy mark , er, customer with a special meeting of the Sayeret Matkal:

“The F.T.C. complaint adds that “Defendants also cultivate a threatening atmosphere” by sending its victims e-mails describing a company “security team” of “all ex-Israeli Special Ops and trained in Krav Maga, one of the most deadly of the martial arts.” The company e-mails reported, “The World Patent Marketing Security Team are the kind of guys who are trained to knockout first and ask questions later.”

Ladies and Germs, that’s our new, top-of-the-line professional and finest person, interim AG Matthew Whitaker!

As we noted above, WPM was shut down by the Federal Trade Commission this year. One wonders if a US Attorney might have been involved?

