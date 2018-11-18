Sen. Lindsey Graham Very Impressed By Acting AG Whitaker's 'Solid Resume'

It's been speculated for some time now that one of the reasons we've watched Sen. Lindsey Graham go from Trump critic to one of his most frequent defenders is because he was hoping to be nominated to become Attorney General after Trump got rid of Jeff Sessions.

Graham denied that he's in the running for the permanent position of AG when asked by Meet the Press host Chuck Todd whether Trump's temporary (and also unqualified and likely unconstitutional) pick of Matthew Whitaker as acting AG would interfere in the Mueller probe. Graham assured Todd that Whitaker would allow Mueller to continue his work, even though it's obvious to everyone that interfering with that investigation in some way, shape or form is exactly why Trump appointed Whitaker in the first place.

Todd asked Graham about Jeff Flakes recent moves to protect Mueller, and Graham said he supported the legislation, which he voted for, and said McConnell should allow the Senate to vote on it, but defended McConnell's decision not to bring the bill to the floor, saying McConnell thought the legislation would likely be ruled unconstitutional.

Todd asked Graham whether he could see himself supporting Whitaker as a permanent replacement for Sessions, and although Graham admitted that Whitaker has "said some things that are problematic" he also said he was "very impressed with his attitude, his professionalism, and he's got a very solid resume."

So apparently, running scams and serving on the board of a company being investigated by the FBI is what qualifies as impressive in Graham's world.

Bill Maher recently ripped the appointment of Whitaker, saying "He's so far up Trump's ass, Hannity had to scoot over." Maher should have mentioned lickspittle Graham as well.