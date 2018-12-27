Shocker: Acting AG Whitaker Seems To Have Padded His Resumé

I know this is going to come as no shock to you, but Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker lied on his resume about being an Academic All American.

He apparently flitted from job to job with a big fat lie on his resume. He says he was named Academic All American while in college playing football at the University of Iowa.

Mr. Whitaker, who was a tight end on the Iowa team from 1990 to 1992, claimed to have been an Academic All-American in his biography on his former law firm’s website and on a résumé sent in 2014 to the chief executive of a now-closed patent-marketing firm, for which he sat on the advisory board. The résumé was included in documents released last month by the Federal Trade Commission. Mr. Whitaker made the same claim in a 2010 application for an Iowa judgeship. A Justice Department press release, issued in 2009 when Mr. Whitaker left his post as U.S. Attorney in Iowa, said he had been “an academic All-American football player.”

So this isn’t like a typo.

Well, that would be nice, had he won it. And I am certain that some University of Iowa football players qualified for it. However, Whitaker was not one of them.

Barb Kowal, a spokeswoman for the awarding organization, also known as CoSIDA, said the group has no record that Mr. Whitaker was ever an Academic All-American.

He won some lesser award, and before you snort-laugh, yes, there are lesser “awards.”

I dunno, I think maybe lying with impunity is a job qualification in the Trump administration.

Republished with permission from JuanitaJean.com