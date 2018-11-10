Maher Rips Whitaker Appointment: Trump 'Puts Criminals In Charge Of The Justice Department'

Real Time host Bill Maher weighed in on the midterm elections and the appointment of Trump's fellow grifter Matthew Whitaker as the acting Attorney General during is opening monologue last night: Bill Maher: Trump Crossed a ‘Red Line’ by Appointing Matthew Whitaker Attorney General:

“The election went well, but it wasn’t everything we really hoped,” said Maher. “It was red wine, but from Trader Joe’s; a new car, but a Buick; the chicken dish at a nice restaurant; a handjob. Just not everything we were hoping for.”

“The reason why I’m not terribly optimistic is because we have a new attorney general,” the HBO host continued. “Have you seen this guy? It’s the guy who snapped in Full Metal Jacket…I call him ‘Curly,’ because he’s the bald stooge.” [...]

“This guy, Matthew Whitaker, the new attorney general, boy, does he love him some Donald Trump,” said Maher. “Everything that Whitaker has said or written just amplifies Trump’s unhinged narratives. He wrote an op-ed which said that the Mueller investigation goes too far, he wants to indict Hillary Clinton. He’s so far up Trump’s ass, Hannity had to scoot over.” [...]

“Trump lives in this opposite world,” Maher argued. “He puts criminals in charge of the Justice Department. Facts are lies. He’s awake when he should be asleep. He talks out of his ass, but shit comes out of his mouth.”