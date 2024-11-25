Trump Had To Fire Gorka The Last Time. What's Different Now?

Nothing illustrates Trump's desire to fuck things up like his jaw-dropping nominations -- like Seb Gorka, who was fired after being denied a security clearance in his last administration, as senior director for counterterrorism. Ha ha! What a genius, 12-dimensional chess move! Cry, liberals! Via the Washington Post:

“Almost universally, the entire team considers Gorka a clown,” said a person close to the national security transition team. “They are dreading working with him.” [...] John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser who later became a Trump critic, said on CNN that the FBI should investigate his credentials, which Gorka’s detractors have said are inflated. “I wouldn’t have him in any U.S. government,” Bolton told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. “I don’t think it will bode well for counterterrorism efforts” with Gorka in the position, Bolton said.

I've been thinking this a lot lately: What does it say when John Bolton sounds like the sane one? (By the way, Gorka is an actual member of Vitezi Rend, a Hungarian Nazi group.)

Gorka’s second ascension into the White House created immediate turmoil. Michael Anton, a national security official in Trump’s first administration, was previously a leading candidate to become deputy national security adviser but pulled himself out of contention when he was told the National Security Council would include a position for Gorka, according to multiple people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations.

Rumours that Seb Gorka might be appointed deputy NSA give me an excuse to resurrect this piece I did (which took *weeks* of badgering sources) on his rather Mitty-like claims to have worked for the British military… www.buzzfeed.com/jamesball/uk... — James Ball (@jamesrball.com) 2024-11-14T20:44:59.153Z

There was a time when I let myself believe that I'd never have to think about Dr., excuse me, Mr. Seb Gorka ever again. www.nytimes.com/2024/11/22/u... — Jacob T. Levy (@jacobtlevy.bsky.social) 2024-11-23T12:11:32.521Z