Ammosexual Sebastian Gorka Has An Outstanding Warrant In Hungary For Firearm Abuse

Donald Trump only hires the best. I mean, if by "best" we mean the absolute worst. Ever.

Case in point: Fake PhD and ammosexual Sebastian Gorka, who also poses as a Hungarian National Security Expert and all around user of giant words delivered with a pompous accent out of his angry face.

Guess what else we can add to Gorka's resume? Fugitive From Justice. Yup. Apparently, Gorka has had an active warrant out for his arrest since 2016! The charge is for “firearm or ammunition abuse,” and was issued on September 17, 2016—before Donald Trump was even elected. Did this come up in the "extreme vetting" we were promised by the Trump campaign?

That would be a big NO, folks.

Gorka, who used to write for Breitbart, worked at the White House as a “deputy assistant” to the president, but no one really knows what he did other than go on tv and spout of big old SAT words delivered by his ridiculous, evil villain voice.

He was unceremoniously shown the door when John Kelly took over.

About this warrant - the charges aren't new. In fact, the Guardian reports it looks like it may be from an incident as far back as 2009.

Fun fact about Gorka, fake Doctor: He loves to brag about his obsession with weapons because he is an ammosexual who has been arrested right here in the U.S. for carrying in a DC airport. In fact, he told Recoil Magazine in November of 2017 that his “everyday carry” is two pistols, a knife, a tourniquet and... a copy of the US constitution.

Sounds like somebody is overcompensating for a lacking in another area...if you know what I mean (wink wink).