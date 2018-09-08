Nazi Sympathizer Sebastian Gorka Ridicules Obama's Speech

Your typical Fox News viewer doesn't know that Seb Gorka's credentials are widely questioned and he's not really considered an expert by anyone not in Fox World.

"But he has an accent and he's pompous! He must be important!"

Nah, just another example of right-wing, reality-TV casting. He's an idiot -- and is more than a little sympathetic to Nazis

Here's the value add: He tells Ed Henry something he read in noted academic journal Drudge Report.

"And you know what's really, really stunning, the Drudge Report had a posting yesterday, Obama referred to himself in this speech 102 times, Ed."

(I wonder if anyone's keeping track of how often Trump does it?)

Ed and Jedediah are shocked! SHOCKED!

"It's about me, me, me, me," Gorka says without even a hint of irony.

"It is so good for the president and so good for the midterms.The idea that he takes the credit for the economy? One factual point here. When Hillary was winning or people thought she was going to win on the day of the election, the stock market dropped 900 points. As Donald Trump's chances increased, that night, it rallied to the morning with a 300-point gain. That was a 1400 points swing on one night. I think Obama wants to take credit for that?"

HAHA, everyone knows Trump had to come in and save the country! (Everyone who's watching Seb Gorka, anyway.)

"Will his speech work though, Sebastian? His goal obviously is to get Democrats to turn out in midterm elections to buy into this race baiting and this divisive nonsense. Will it be successful?" Jedidiah says.

"That's a great point, Jedediah. It was identity politics. It was absolutely shameful when he said that we conservatives, Donald Trump, the administration targets people because they look different. Really?" Gorka said.

"How is it that in just one year the approval rating for Donald Trump amongst the black American population has doubled?" (Ed. note: Questionable.) "Is Obama going to take credit for that?"

He insists Obama's speech is going to help Trump, not the Democrats. Identity politics, blah blah blah, divisive, blah blah blah.

↓ Story continues below ↓

"I don't know if it's a coincidence but he clearly lives in an alternate universe."

(Imma let that sit for a minute. Obama's the one living in an alternate universe.)

He concludes, "Simply compare the eight years of Obama to the 18 months of President Trump. I decide who is better for the country: Donald Trump or the divisive Democrats. It's that easy."

Yes, it is, Seb. Now go away.