Right Wing Media Threatens Violence, Riles Up Base By Calling For Beheading Foes

Right wing media outlets and Donald Trump have claimed that Antifa are rioters, violent agitators and a real danger to the American public. Well, it looks like the REAL danger to the American public are the right wing media outlets. On Wednesday afternoon, in a span of a few hours, 3 prominent Trump supporters (2 of whom actually worked in the White House), threatened violence and talked about starting a civil war against Trump's enemies.
Truly scary stuff.
First up, Trump's former campaign manager, Steve Bannon. In this clip he is calling for the beheading of Dr. Fauci and FBi Director Chris Wray:
Shortly after this clip was posted, Twitter suspended his account. YouTube pulled his video down and gave him a strike under their three-strikes policy, which means he can't post any content for a week.
Next up, Sebastian Gorka, Nazi wannabe. Here he is, demanding that U.S. Marshals be deployed to break down doors of polling stations to "stop the crimes being committed." No idea what crimes he is talking about? Is counting ballots criminal?
And then we have Vernon Jones calling for shooting Democrats while hanging out with Don Junior.
I do not even know where this takes us. This level of incitement to violence is awful and scary.