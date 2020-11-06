Right Wing Media Threatens Violence, Riles Up Base By Calling For Beheading Foes

Right wing media outlets and Donald Trump have claimed that Antifa are rioters, violent agitators and a real danger to the American public. Well, it looks like the REAL danger to the American public are the right wing media outlets. On Wednesday afternoon, in a span of a few hours, 3 prominent Trump supporters (2 of whom actually worked in the White House), threatened violence and talked about starting a civil war against Trump's enemies.

Truly scary stuff.

First up, Trump's former campaign manager, Steve Bannon. In this clip he is calling for the beheading of Dr. Fauci and FBi Director Chris Wray:

Steve Bannon calls for beheading Dr. Fauci and FBI Director Wray: pic.twitter.com/EU1P4X5Z4U @FBI #Bannon — Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) November 5, 2020

Shortly after this clip was posted, Twitter suspended his account. YouTube pulled his video down and gave him a strike under their three-strikes policy, which means he can't post any content for a week.

BOOM. Twitter has suspended Steve Bannon’s show. Bannon had just earlier advocated for the beheading of Fauci and FBI Director Wray. Good move for Twitter—but will YouTube follow? pic.twitter.com/v7gNPRzJi6 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 5, 2020

Next up, Sebastian Gorka, Nazi wannabe. Here he is, demanding that U.S. Marshals be deployed to break down doors of polling stations to "stop the crimes being committed." No idea what crimes he is talking about? Is counting ballots criminal?

Gorka: "We need the U.S. Marshals to deploy, and they need to break down the doors of those polling stations and stop the crimes being committed



...



Now, now, now, get out on the streets, protest, show them who you are and that they can't get away with it" pic.twitter.com/lX9iiExuuU — Brendan Karet 🚮 (@bad_takes) November 6, 2020

And then we have Vernon Jones calling for shooting Democrats while hanging out with Don Junior.

With Don Jr present, top Trump Campaign surrogate Vernon Jones threatens to shoot Biden supporters tonight: “We’re starting now to see the white in their eyes and we’re getting ready to start shooting.” pic.twitter.com/jAaiw2YNr8 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) November 6, 2020

I do not even know where this takes us. This level of incitement to violence is awful and scary.