Former President Threatens To Have His Republican Voters Stay Home

Psychotic narcissistic baby Trump is threatening to try to keep his supporters home if Republicans across the country don't uncover enough voter fraud to prove he won the 2020 election.

That is of course impossible since he lost the election very badly, Joe Biden is the president and his idiotic attempt they've made to change that has blown up in his face.

🤔 Trump just threatened to have Republican voters stay home in 2022 and 2024 unless the party is able to "solve" (by which he seems to mean overturn) the result of the last presidential election, which he lost. pic.twitter.com/sHvXHrKZtH — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 13, 2021

Keeping the Big Lie going is all Trump thinks about. It's probably too profitable. The baby-man issued a statement saying if Republicans don't prove enough 2020 election fraud against him to crown him king, then they will not be voting in 2022 or 2024.

Trump is craven enough to actually tell his cultists to not vote if he feels he has no chance in 2024, and selfish enough to want them to lose in 2022.

Please, please, please, make this happen.