Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Delusional Traitor Has 'Not Conceded' The Election

Trump admitted to Fox he lost, but to QAnon outlets he claims he hasn't.
By John Amato
The former seditious ex-president joined David Brody on his Steve Bannon QAonon outlet and said he never admitted defeat or conceded the election.

A fascist never does.

However, it appears Trump is slightly less conspiratorial on Fox News, but keeps up the BIG Lie to the QAnon outlets.

Talking to Hannity on June 16, Trump admitted that he lost the 2020 election but bragged that he did much better in voting totals than he did in 2016.

“We didn’t win,” Trump told Hannity.

But to David Brody, he lied.

Speaking in his broken sentence style Trump told Brody, "No, I never admitted defeat."

"All you have to do is read the newspapers and see what's coming out now."

Does anybody know what the f**k he is talking about?

"No I never. The word is concede. I have not conceded," he said, as if anyone gives a damn whether or not he does.

We have a new president whether he concedes or not.

