Donald Trump Has Secured The All Important Taliban Endorsement

Donald Trump has secured a critical endorsement just 24 days before the election: the Taliban. CBS News is reporting that the Taliban really wants Donald Trump to be reelected for a second term.

I wonder how the military and the rest of the Republican Party feels about this?

Here is the reasoning: The Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told CBS News the following:

"We hope he will win the election and wind up U.S. military presence in Afghanistan."

They want the U.S. military out of Afghanistan so they can resume their reign of terror, it appears. But they are not heartless terrorists — they are concerned about Donald Trump's health! Providing a stronger statement of concern than any put out by any member of Trump's own family, they said:

"When we heard about Trump being COVID-19 positive, we got worried for his health, but seems he is getting better."

I can totally see Donald Trump saying, "Look, the Taliban are tough guys. But Obama — he was a disaster — they didn't respect him. They like me. There is nothing wrong with having a good relationship with the Taliban."

But the Trump campaign isn't super happy. Tim Murtaugh, the latest lying mouthpiece, told CBS News that it "rejects" the Taliban's support.