Donald Trump Has Secured The All Important Taliban Endorsement

Donald Trump has secured a critical endorsement just 24 days before the election: the Taliban. CBS News is reporting that the Taliban really wants Donald Trump to be reelected for a second term.
I wonder how the military and the rest of the Republican Party feels about this?
Here is the reasoning: The Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told CBS News the following:
They want the U.S. military out of Afghanistan so they can resume their reign of terror, it appears. But they are not heartless terrorists — they are concerned about Donald Trump's health! Providing a stronger statement of concern than any put out by any member of Trump's own family, they said:
I can totally see Donald Trump saying, "Look, the Taliban are tough guys. But Obama — he was a disaster — they didn't respect him. They like me. There is nothing wrong with having a good relationship with the Taliban."
But the Trump campaign isn't super happy. Tim Murtaugh, the latest lying mouthpiece, told CBS News that it "rejects" the Taliban's support.