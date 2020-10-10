Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Donald Trump Has Secured The All Important Taliban Endorsement

Donald Trump is supported by White Nationalists, the KKK and the Taliban.
By Red Painter
Donald Trump Has Secured The All Important Taliban Endorsement
Image from: YouTube Screenshot

Donald Trump has secured a critical endorsement just 24 days before the election: the Taliban. CBS News is reporting that the Taliban really wants Donald Trump to be reelected for a second term.

I wonder how the military and the rest of the Republican Party feels about this?

Here is the reasoning: The Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told CBS News the following:

"We hope he will win the election and wind up U.S. military presence in Afghanistan."

They want the U.S. military out of Afghanistan so they can resume their reign of terror, it appears. But they are not heartless terrorists — they are concerned about Donald Trump's health! Providing a stronger statement of concern than any put out by any member of Trump's own family, they said:

"When we heard about Trump being COVID-19 positive, we got worried for his health, but seems he is getting better."

I can totally see Donald Trump saying, "Look, the Taliban are tough guys. But Obama — he was a disaster — they didn't respect him. They like me. There is nothing wrong with having a good relationship with the Taliban."

But the Trump campaign isn't super happy. Tim Murtaugh, the latest lying mouthpiece, told CBS News that it "rejects" the Taliban's support.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.