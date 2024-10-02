All Of A Sudden, 'The American People Don't Care About 2020'

"Pay no attention to that GRIFT behind the curtain!"

Here's Corey Lewandowski, trying to reprogram the Republican voters who gave Trump over $200 million for "Stop the Steal."

CNN’s Jim Acosta went at it with the Trump presidential campaign advisor over election denialism. Corey Lewandowski sounded much like J.D. Vance, who gave a “damning non-answer” during the vice-presidential debate when he repeatedly refused to admit Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden. It's 2024, and no one talks about the 2020 election more than Trump, who was soundly defeated.

"Yeah, Corey, why is this so difficult for the Trump campaign to answer?" Acosta asked. "I mean, it's 2024. Did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election? Can you answer that?"

"Jim, I think it's very simple," Lewandowski said. The American people have passed the 2020 election. They're focused on an election which is just under five weeks away."

Fact check: Tell that to your boss, Corey. Or maybe those Republican faithful who donated to "stop the steal."

"And what we have an opportunity to do now is to talk about two different visions for America," he continued. "And what J.D. Vance laid out last night is a very different vision than what Tim Walz and Kamala Harris want to say."

"So look, we can go back and relitigate the 2020 election," Lewandowski said. "Or we can look at what we can do to make America better for the everyday Americans who are struggling under Bidenomics."

Acosta wasn't having it.

"It's just a simple question," Acosta shot back. "Did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election?"

"But Jim, why are we talking about 2020 anymore?" Lewandowski said. "Do the American people care about the 2020 election anymore, or do they care about being able to put food on their table, gas in their car...?

"I think one reason why it's coming up, Corey, is because the former president has said on the campaign trail repeatedly that there was all this widespread fraud in 2020," Acosta said. "That was not the case. And he's also teeing up the same kinds of challenges after this election that hasn't even happened yet."

"But Jim, why aren’t we focusing on 2024?" Corey said.

“So I guess what you’re saying is Donald Trump did not lose the 2020 election. Is that what you’re saying?" Acosta asked, adding, "Will Donald Trump honor the results of the 2024 election? Will he do that?”

Unsurprisingly, Lewandowski didn't answer. And that's where we are years after the 2020 election, with those in Trump's orbit continuing to peddle the former President's lies.

Donald Trump will not honor the results of the 2024 election if there's a BUCK to be made in lying about it.