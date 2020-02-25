Jim Acosta Wallops Trump Over Record Of Truth-telling

Any exchange between Jim Acosta and Trump is bound to be newsworthy at this stage of the game, but this was a real winner. Rather, Acosta was the real winner.

ACOSTA: Can you pledge to the American people that you will not accept any foreign assistance in the upcoming election? And on this idea of a purge in your administration, there was recently the departure of your acting DNI, Joseph Maguire. You replaced him with your ambassador to Germany, Rick Grenell. Some of your critics have pointed out that Ambassador Grenell has no intelligence experience. How can you justify to the American people having an acting DNI with no intelligence experience? TRUMP: Okay, first of all, I want no help from any country, and I haven't been given help from any country, and if you see what CNN here, wonderful network said, uh, I guess they apologized in a way, for, didn't they apologize for the fact that they said certain things that weren't true? Tell me, what was the apology yesterday, what did they say? ACOSTA: Mr. President, I think our record on delivering the truth is a lot better than yours, if you don't mind me saying. TRUMP: Let me tell you something about your record. Your record is so bad you ought to be ashamed of yourself. ACOSTA: I'm not ashamed of anything, and our organization is not ashamed of anything.

Honestly, Acosta, next time feel free to ask Trump when the last time was HE ever apologized for getting anything wrong or telling a lie.

Trump then went on to claim they're talking to five different people — for whom everyone has a lot of respect, of course — to take over the permanent DNI position. Acosta asked if Maguire was pushed out because he "wasn't sufficiently loyal" to Trump. Trump answered,

No, he was pushed out because, frankly...he wasn't pushed out, he would have had to get out, on March 11 he would have had to leave. We're going to be making a decision on DNI very shortly.

Oopsie...Acosta, you sly fox.

"He was pushed out because... (OH WAIT I WASN'T SUPPOSED TO SAY THAT) He wasn't pushed out he would have had to get out... (OH DAMN THAT DOESN'T SOUND ANY BETTER DOES IT) On March 11 he would have had to leave... (WAIT IS THAT EVEN TRUE? QUICK CHANGE THE SUBJECT) We're going to be making a decision on DNI very shortly (WHEW I THINK I GOT AWAY WITH IT)" ~ Trump's brain probably

Jim Acosta knows how to get under Trump's skin, and we are here for it all day, every day.