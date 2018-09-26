Jim Acosta Tries To Make Sense Of Trump's Presser: 'Not In Touch With Reality'

Jim Acosta tried to convey to CNN viewers what he saw in the 88 minute rantathon that was hosted by none other than the mentally ill and deranged Donald Trump.

Here is what he had to say:

I'm not sure that this press conference was ever on the rails, as you heard numerous times in the press conference the President was not in touch with reality. I asked him the question why he always seems to stand with the accused and not the accuser, and he really just did not want to answer they questions. Finally one of my colleagues picked up the question and pressed him on, you know, "what is it about your past, is it your past that makes you sympathize with Brett Kavanaugh?" He essentially said, yes, that is the reason why. He feels he has had false charges leveled against him over the years and that's the reason he always seems to stand on the side of the accused and not the accuser.

I think that's a pretty extraordinary, you know, exchange that the President had with us, an acknowledgement on his part that he essentially just does not believe accusers when they come forward like himself of sexual misconduct. I think, you know, when it comes to what's going to happen tomorrow, I thought it was also very interesting that the President is going to be watching this. But, again, Wolf, time and again he referred to what's happening to Brett Kavanaugh as a "con job", a "con game." He said it was a dangerous moment for the country because -- and you can see his sympathies really on display, maybe more in this room than to our viewers, but I think it was plain to see to our viewers he was really sympathizing with Brett Kavanaugh in all of this and not really with any of the accusers.

One thing that he did not really specify, I tried to press him on this, is whether or not he would be comfortable hearing from all of these accusers, all three of these accusers testifying publicly. He did not really give us an answer on that, although I think Gloria is right in pointing out he did make some rather interesting comments on Rod Rosenstein, the Deputy Attorney General, making it sound as if perhaps Rod Rosenstein may be staying on and that this phone call or this meeting, whatever they're going to have, is going to take place Friday or later than that because, you know, the President wants to be able to sit there and watch what happens in the Senate Judiciary Committee tomorrow.

↓ Story continues below ↓

But, Wolf, just on a personal note, as I was standing in this press conference, you know, it seemed to me it was just a no-brainer for a female reporter to be able to ask the President of the United States some of these very important, critical questions, and I don't -- I think it is a moment we will see captured in time here, Wolf, in that the President of the United States just doesn't seem to get it when it comes to this issue. He was going from male reporter to male reporter to male reporter on these things, and it just occurred to me at one point, you know, gee, perhaps a female reporter should be able to ask the President, press the President on this issue. So, yes, I think, Wolf, this is a President that seems to be caught up in this Me Too moment like a lot of, you know, Brett Kavanaugh's defenders up on Capitol Hill want to see how it plays out tomorrow. Of course, the President as we know will be watching.