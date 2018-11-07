Trump Completely Loses It On Jim Acosta During Insane Press Conference

Donald Trump had the press conference to end all press conferences today. He started off pretty mellow, speaking at about 75% his normal speed in a remarkably quiet tone. Almost too mellow. I guess he was advised to be laid back, polite, pulled together and, above all, to not show his anger about the devastating losses the GOP had in both the House of Representatives and across numerous state races.

That "mellow" Trump evaporated as soon as Jim Acosta stood up, with Trump unloading on him, demanding the White House aide take the mic (she tried and failed) and then attacking Peter Alexander for standing up for Jim.

Here is the insane transcript, but you really need to watch the video to absorb just how ridiculously unprofessional it was:

It started with Jim Acosta challenging Trump about the so-called "caravan invasion" where Acosta saying: "It is not an invasion. It is a group of migrants moving up from Central America to the U.S." to which Trump responded, curtly "Thank you for that information."

It went downhill from there when Acosta pressed him on why he keeps characterizing it as an invasion and why Trump keeps demonizing immigrants. Whoa, Trump did not like that.

He barked some explanation about wanting them to come in legally because businesses "need the people...because we have hundreds of companies moving in, and we need the people."

Acosta pressed him on the incredibly racist ad, asking why it "showed migrants climbing over walls and so on."

Trump interrupted, saying "they were not actors. They were not actors and it is true. Do you think they were actors? They did not come from Hollywood. These were people, and this is an actual, you know, it happened a few days ago and --

THIS IS WHERE IT GOES OFF THE RAILS:

Trump said "and honestly, I think that I should run the country and you run CNN and if you did it well, your ratings would be much better. That is enough....and that is enough.

Acosta wanted to ask a follow-up, this is where the White House aide tried to literally wrestle the mic from Jim Acosta's hand (I have never seen this at a press briefing before).

Acosta asked about the Russia investigation: "are you concerned that you may --" And Trump, getting visibly angry: "I am not concerned about anything with the... enough. Put down the mic." Acosta pressed on: "Mr. President, are you worried about the indictments coming down in this investigation --"

Trump couldn't hold back, lashing out at Jim Acosta personally: "I will tell you that CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them. And you are a rude and terrible person and you should not be working for CNN. Go ahead."

WAIT, WHAT?

He continued: "You are a rude person, and the way you treat Sarah Huckabee is horrible and other people is horrible and you should not treat people that way."

Peter Alexander jumped in immediately: "In Jim's defense, and I have traveled with him and watched him and he is diligent and busts his butt" to which Trump barked: "Well, I am not a big fan of you, either."

Is this the day Donald Trump finally became President?