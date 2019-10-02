Trump Completely Loses His Mind At Press Conference With Finland's President

Donald Trump had an absolutely bananas press conference on Wednesday afternoon. Oh, and the President of Finland was there too, watching in abject horror, as the President* had a real time meltdown on live tv.

There were so many completely batsh*t crazy moments, but one of the worst had to be at the end, when Trump snarled and raised his voice at Reuters reporter, Jeff Mason. What got Trumpy so upset? Mason asked him what he wanted Zelensky/Ukraine to do about Hunter Biden. Simple question, right? Well, Trumpy didn't like it...not one bit.

Here are some other moments from the press conference:

Trump attacks CNN and then abruptly ends the news conference. What an embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/RWCORiiU4f — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 2, 2019

TRUMP: "I will be bringing a lot of litigation against a lot of people having to do with the corrupt investigation, having to do with the 2016 election." pic.twitter.com/bjTMICdNrx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 2, 2019

Trump accuses Adam Schiff of helping the whistleblower write his complaint. He then advises reporters to ask Putin how tough he's been on Russia. pic.twitter.com/iTGChor2rv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 2, 2019

Twitter responded:

(look. at. the. hands.)

Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, with the immediate clapback after hearing that his state was mentioned:

Hello @realDonaldTrump...heard you just gave me a shout out in the Oval Office.



Actually watched your press conference — mainly just feel bad for the poor President of Finland who had to endure that.



Today, we are all Sauli Niinistö. pic.twitter.com/jUgGWQueQC — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 2, 2019

We are all the President of Finland:

The President of Finland has a solidly Scandinavian response to physical contact from Trump. pic.twitter.com/vZca7v7zgu — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 2, 2019

President of Finland with the sick burn:

"Mr. President, you have here a great democracy. Keep it going on." Sauli Niinistö, President of Finland, speaks during a joint press conference with US President Trump at the White House. https://t.co/MIi8MJa0Xc pic.twitter.com/W6eBDSp6EB — CNN (@CNN) October 2, 2019

Media heavy weights, with their hot takes after watching this trainwreck in real time:

A few of the reaxs to Trump's presser:@JohnJHarwood: "Alarming." @ktumulty: "Is this real life?"@dmartosko: "He is spitting nails."



Shep Smith: "That level, I've never before seen." @AliVelshi: Lying "at a pace perhaps we haven't seen before." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 2, 2019

Trump ends his rant in the Oval Office with the President of Finland: "You have corrupt media in this country and it truly is the enemy of the people." — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 2, 2019

The photo that sums up President Trump's Oval Office appearance with the president of Finland. https://t.co/02CYTsq77A — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 2, 2019

A Finnish reporter just asked President Sauli Niinistö of Finland what favors President Trump has asked of him.



There were audible gasps in the room. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 2, 2019

Guys

Watching the President of Finland begging to be rescued from this insanity was a sight to behold. #TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/aRBk8JZ6Am — BroadStBoss (@BroadStBoss) October 2, 2019

This photo captures the entire mood:

The President of Finland is like, “Hey, America, I think it’s time to put your toddler down for a nap.” pic.twitter.com/qmwh6oR1Oz — Adam Best (@adamcbest) October 2, 2019

Whoo doggie. This is. A. Lot.