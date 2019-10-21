Donald's Delusions: The Economy, 401Ks And Impeachment

As just one example of how nonsensical today's Trump press gaggle was, spend just two minutes listening to him address a question about Democrats' impeachment inquiry. Watch the set of his jaw as he grows more and more irrational and furious that this is a thing they will do, and rightly so.

First, he threatens everyone's 401k balances by suggesting he has some control over the "strongest economy ever."

I have the strongest economy ever. It's the economy, stupid, right? I have the strongest economy in the history of our country. We're setting records. Over 100 times, we had the highest stock market in history since November 8th. Over 100 times. By the way, the day I got elected, the following day from there until January 20th the market went through the roof. You know why it went through the roof? Because they got rid of Obama and they got rid of Clinton. If anybody else or any of these people I have been watching got elected, your 401ks would be down the tubes. They'd go down not 20 percent or 30 percent, they'd go down 70, 90, 80, it would destroy this country. You'd destroy the country.

That's a pretty little retirement plan you have there, America. Be a shame if anything happened to it. And if you elect Democrats, something might, says the so-called "president" of this here United States.

Next we move to impeachment, where you can really see him heat up.

So I think they want to impeach me because it is the only way they're going to win. They got nothing. All they have is a phone call that was perfect. All they have is a whistleblower who disappeared. Where is he? He's gone. Then they have a second whistleblower, where is he? He disappeared. And the informant? Where is he? They're interviewing ambassadors who I never heard of. I don't know who these people are. I never heard of them. I have great respect for some of them.

Laugh out loud at the idea that he doesn't know who these people are, he's never heard of them, but he has great respect for "some of them." Career diplomat George Kent did express concerns to a Biden staffer in 2015, but was shaken off because it was during the time that Beau Biden was dying. The staffer told Kent Biden "didn't have the bandwidth for that." That is not at all the same as Biden hearing Kent's concerns and ignoring them, but this is Trump, so you know he's going to say something.

And he did.

One of them said just recently -- a very highly respected man -- I'm not going to get into their names, but said, "No, no, we were very bothered by Joe Biden and his son. Back during the Obama administration -- he's supposed to be their witness.

Seeming to lose his train of thought where he didn't know but has respect for these fine career officials who are simply telling the truth, he goes off on never-Trumpers.

Don't forget many of these people were put there during Obama, during Clinton, during the "Never Trumper" Bush era -- those people may be worse than the Democrats, the never-Trumpers. They're dying off fast. They're on artificial -- artificial respiration, I think. But no, impeachment, they want to impeach and they want to do it as quick as possible.

Not only that, he's going to be impeached. And it's driving him nuts. He is not at all well.