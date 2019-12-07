Trump Rambled About Toilets And It Was Really Really Weird

Donald Trump has had some really weird press conferences lately, but this one may be the official moment where his brain actually broke on live tv. There were so many really odd parts of this rambling hot mess of crazy, but when he launched into a way too personal monologue about toilets and how people (him?) have to flush 10 to 15 times -- to get their poop to go down, I guess - it really got weird.

"We are looking very strongly at sinks and showers and other elements of bathrooms...and you turn the faucet on...and you don't get any water. They take a shower and water comes dripping out very quietly out...people are flushing toilets 10 times. 15 times. They end up using more water. EPA is looking at that very seriously at my suggestion."

I just. What? WHAT?

Twitter had (toilet) thoughts:

I just am not going to get past the scene in my head of Trump getting angry at toilets today. — Schooley (@Rschooley) December 6, 2019

Republicans: Biden is slurring his words.

Trump: My toilet won’t flush and I think the bathtub is a never trumper. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) December 6, 2019

I can't believe Dan Rather is tweeting about toilets

Pres. Trump announcing he wants to rethink toilet regulations might be the moment when a metaphor for where we are as a nation crosses over into the literal. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 6, 2019

By order of President Trump, all toilets will now be required to operate at commercial industrial strength.



You know ... the ones that flush HARD. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) December 6, 2019

Nailed it