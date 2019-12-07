Trump Rambled About Toilets And It Was Really Really Weird

Donald Trump has had some really weird press conferences lately, but this one may be the official moment where his brain actually broke on live tv. There were so many really odd parts of this rambling hot mess of crazy, but when he launched into a way too personal monologue about toilets and how people (him?) have to flush 10 to 15 times -- to get their poop to go down, I guess - it really got weird.
"We are looking very strongly at sinks and showers and other elements of bathrooms...and you turn the faucet on...and you don't get any water. They take a shower and water comes dripping out very quietly out...people are flushing toilets 10 times. 15 times. They end up using more water. EPA is looking at that very seriously at my suggestion."
I just. What? WHAT?
Twitter had (toilet) thoughts:
I can't believe Dan Rather is tweeting about toilets
Nailed it