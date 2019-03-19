SHOCKER: Trump Is STILL Not A Fan Of McCain, And STILL Talking About It

During a press spray with the Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, a reporter asked Donald Trump today why he was attacking Senator John McCain seven months after he's dead. Here is his measured, sensitive and cogent response (/s):

“I’m very unhappy that he didn’t repeal and replace ObamaCare, as you know. He campaigned on repealing and replacing ObamaCare for years, then he got to a vote and said, thumbs down and our country would have saved a trillion dollars and we would have had great health care. So he campaigned, he told us hours before that he was going to repeal and replace. And then for some reason, I think I understand the reason, he ended up going thumbs up. And frankly had we even known that we would have gotten a vote because we could have gotten somebody else so I do think that’s disgraceful. Plus there were other things I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be. Thank you very much, everybody.

Mr. Make-Fun-of-Biden-For-Slipping-Up just said McCain went "thumbs-up" when he meant "thumbs-down," but that's nothing compared to the rest of the horsesh*t he shoveled in that paragraph. Nothing shocks us anymore about what this orange ape says about Sen. McCain, or the lies that come out of his mouth, but I guess we still need to report it so that we have a record of just how long the acolytes in the Senate and in his Cabinet are willing to lick his boots to prop him up to get what they want out of him.