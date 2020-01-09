Politics
Trump: 'I Give Up My Salary...I Give It Mostly To Drugs'

During a wild lie session with media ahead of his departure for his hate rally, Donald Trump turned a question about 2020 campaign finance into a riff on him, his salary, and what he does with it.
During a wild lie-fest otherwise referred to as a Trump press conference, the so-called president riffed on many subjects, all of them full of lies, all of them centered on himself, and at least one of them funny enough to remember.

There was really very little to laugh at. Trump claimed the JCPOA is expiring. It isn't. Without offering a shred of evidence, he said that Iran was looking to blow up the embassy in Tehran. Lies about NATO, the usual deflections on global warming, and more.

That said, there was one moment that got a guffaw from me. When asked whether he would self-fund his 2020 campaign so as to not take outside money, Trump quickly changed the subject to his salary, and how he gives it away.

"I spent a lot of my own money," Trump said before wondering aloud if it was necessary since no one actually knew he was spending it.

He then changed the subject to his presidential salary. "For instance, I gave up my salary - It's 450,000 approximately 450,000 presidential salary," he said. "I give it up."

"It goes to -- usually I give it to drugs," he added.

Go ahead. Laugh. I did. After all, these are the Adderall days and sundowner nights, are they not?

I'm sure he wasn't confessing to his amphetamine addiction, but was instead referring to anti-opioid programs. But it's still funny as hell.


