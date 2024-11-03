Trump Melts Down, Threatens To Beat Up Workers Over Broken Mic In WI

In case you needed any more reasons to do everything possible to keep Donald Trump out of the White House, his “closing argument” in the swing state of Wisconsin should finally convince you that he is utterly unfit for any public office, much less the guy with his finger on U.S. nuclear weapons.

We and the crowd could hear the Big Baby just fine through his hand-held microphone. But that didn’t keep him from having a hissy fit over a microphone on his podium not working.

“Do you want to see me knock the hell out of people backstage?” Trump asked the crowd.

The crowd roared its approval of violence.

“I get so angry, I’m up here seething,” he continued. “I’m seething. I’m working my ass off with this stupid mic.”

A guy who totally loses it over such a minor mishap is not a guy anyone should want in charge of serious national and international problems.

“I’m blowing out my left arm, now I’m going to blow out my right arm and I’m blowing out my damn throat, too,” Trump continued bellyaching, “’Cause of these stupid people.”

Trump rallied in Wisconsin Friday presumably because he is neck-and-neck but slightly behind in the polls for that swing state. You’d think he’d be more interested in persuading voters than in whining. But Trump seems incapable of thinking about anyone except himself.

So, there was more whining, this time mixed with boasting:

TRUMP: You know, the only thing I asked for - I don't care about lighting. I don't care about teleprompters, because I never read the damn things anyway. By the way, isn't it nice to have a president that doesn't need a freaking teleprompter? But I don't ask for much. I don't ask for much. The only thing I asked for is a good mic. And this is the second time today that this happened.

Trump went on and on.

It seems like a terrible sales pitch for undecided voters. But even worse than that, it seems like Felon Trump just committed at least one more crime. Section 947.013 of the Wisconsin statutes says it’s a crime to threaten someone with “physical contact.”

Trump has already been convicted of 34 felonies. He is currently charged with 12 more and could have dozens more reinstated in the classified documents case.

Repeat after me: We must do everything to elect Kamala Harris and keep Trump out of office.

Crowd: *chants fix the mic*



Trump: Do you want to see me knock the hell out of people backstage? I get so mad, I'm up here seething. I'm working my ass off with this stupid mic. pic.twitter.com/tCwpNY4xFF — Acyn (@Acyn) November 2, 2024