Kellyanne Conway Accuses CNN's Bash Of Sexism For Asking About Husband's Anti-Trump Tweets

Kellyanne Conway's husband spent the better part of March, apparently going rogue against Donald Trump on Twitter:

However, out of the 200 posts from the past four weeks, 'nearly half were written with the express purpose of castigating his wife’s boss, President Donald Trump'.

Huffington Post points out that despite joining Twitter six years ago, Conway has only posted about 520 tweets and retweets: In all of 2017, he only tweeted 31 times.

Conway, a lawyer, has spent the last few weeks tweeting and re-tweeting posts critical of Trump, and in particular of the President's issues with his legal team defending him in the Russia -probe.

The White House Counselor's husband has gone from posting little to no tweets on his account, to firing off 200 in March alone, half of which have been jibes at Trump in one way or another.

Kellyanne Conway's husband George appears to be going up against President Trump on his home turf: Twitter .

Conway then began deleting those tweets:

His wife, counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, is among those who may take over as White House communications director -- at least on an interim basis -- following Hope Hicks' departure.

Most notably, Conway deleted a tweet that called Trump's denials of reports that later turned out to be true "absurd" and sarcastically noted that "people are banging on the doors to be his communications director."

George Conway, a conservative lawyer Trump once considered nominating as solicitor general, deleted several tweets that called attention to Trump's legal woes, his difficulty in finding his next communications director and the White House's later debunked denials of staff shakeups.

Kellyanne Conway's husband has begun deleting a series of tweets he posted in the last month that are critical of President Donald Trump.

Kellyanne Conway made an appearance on this Sunday's State of the Union on CNN, and got extremely testy with guest host Dana Bash for having, heaven forbid, the audacity to ask Conway about the deleted tweets. Conway immediately played the conservative victim card and rather than answering Bash, attacked her and accused her of sexism for even asking the question.

CONWAY: It's fascinating that CNN would go there, but very good for the whole world to have just witnessed that it is now fair game what people's -- how people's spouses and significant others may differ with them. I'm really surprised, but very relieved and gratified to see that. That should really be fun.

BASH: No, actually, I would ask you gnat you were a man.

CONWAY: No you would not. (crosstalk)



BASH: It's about questioning, publicly questioning what you are doing for a living with regard to your boss and it has nothing to do with do with your gender.

CONWAY: It has to do with my spouse.

BASH: Right. That is what I was asking.

CONWAY: You just brought him into this. This ought to be fun moving forward, Dana. We're now going to talk about other people's spouses and significant others because they either work at the White House or CNN? Are we going to do that? You just went there. […] It was meant to harass and embarrass.



BASH: Absolutely not.

CONWAY: By definition spouses have a difference of opinion.

BASH: I could not agree more.

CONWAY: Spouses of a difference of opinion when one is draining the joint bank account to support things maybe the other disagrees with. So this is fascinating cross the Rubicon moment and I will leave it at that.

BASH: That certainly was not intended to cross any Rubicon. It was actually intended to be somewhat light-hearted about the fact that we are all grown ups who have different opinions.

CONWAY: You said I have to ask you a question on everybody's minds.

BASH: It is. It is. I'm sure you hear it, too. It is hard to have two adults in a situation like this. It is unusual --

CONWAY: I'm sorry. It's hard for whom? I'm sorry. Back it up. (crosstalk) Who are the two adults. My husband an me? Now you are talking about my marriage again?

BASH: I am not talking about your marriage.

Kellyanne, here is my point is that you are a professional working for the president of the United States and your husband is a very well respected lawyer. My point is that we don't often see somebody working for the president in a high profile position when their spouse is saying critical things about them. That is all.

CONWAY: Well that A, is not true. There are other family members of people who work at the White House who certainly don't support the president privately and publicly. But I will tell you this, there are people in this administration who worked for Democrats or gave money to Democrats.

But all of that aside, that really is meant to divert attention from again the big issues that America cares about. But like I said, CNN chose to go there. I think that going to be fascinating moving forward. And don't deny that when you just said it must be difficult. I want you to clarify though for the whole world wide audience and in fact for me since you raised me.

It's quote, difficult for whom to have two adults what? (crosstalk) Difficult for my children who are probably watching you right now? It is not hard for them.They have already seen a double standard for their mother for two years.

BASH: It is not about gender. I don't want to have this conversation. You know I don't believe it is about gender.

CONWAY: It's not about gender. Hold on. There has been a different standard for me than there have been for other people, and we bite our tongue plenty because I work for the people of this country, the United States government and the presidency and the president of the United States. There is plenty that I don't say.