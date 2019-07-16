Kellyanne Hisses At Fox For Asking About Husband's 'Trump Is Racist' Column

During a segment on today's America's Newsroom, Trump's presidential advisor and recipient of taxpayer-paid employee benefits Kellyanne Conway was asked to comment on her husband's latest anti-Trump column in the Washington Post. George Conway's op-ed is called, "Trump is a racist president."

Co-host Bill Hemmer asked “Your husband penned a piece in the Washington Post. The title, ‘I denied that Trump is a racist. Not anymore.’ I know you’ve seen it. Do you agree with your husband?”

Conway replied, "No, I totally disagree, but I work with this president and I know him."

She didn't look into his eyes and see his soul but she came very close.

"I know his heart. I know his and actions," she said.

Apparently, she doesn't read his Twitter feed, and missed his Charlottesville 2.0 performance yesterday.

Conway continued, "I know how much he has helped people of color and I go by what people do, not what other people say about them.”

Kellyanne makes believe that the stock market is an indicator of improvements for American minorities and women in general when as every person knows the markets are based on pure data and not skin color or gender. But whatevs. She's getting paid by the taxpayers to spin on Fox for the Racist in Chief.

If this question was asked again by CNN or MSNBC, she would've had a meltdown and claimed the host was a misogynist for asking the question.

But since it was Fox News she responded this way.

“And also, respectfully, I’m not going to run around pointing out everybody’s disagreements with the people in their lives. I sure could. I could point out people’s disagreement with their former spouses, their current spouses and partners their future spouses and partners. But I won’t do that and I would caution all those people who asked me to gaggle now not to do that.”

She then went into a crazed jingoistic rant claiming that "people" are "sick and tired of people denigrating the America flag, the American military, veterans and America!"

That is as desperate as it gets.

And this is more than a disagreement with your husband, Kellyanne. He's a conservative lawyer and has been an activist throughout his career and is calling your boss an outright racist.

It's fair game to ask Kellyanne about for all media outlets since she is a Hatch Act-breaking, taxpayer-funded campaign grifter for Trump.