Best Trump Can Do About George Conway Is Tweet 'Total Loser'

Yesterday, George Conway posted images from the American Psychiatric Association’s “Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders" in a series of tweets about Trump. Finally, after months and months, Trump responded with his tweet this morning.

As always, one wonders about George and Kellyanne Conway's marriage. How she continually sides with Trump against her own husband, and why she continues to work in the White House. But once you're in the cult I suppose you can never leave.

Source: Washington Post

President Trump on Tuesday called the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway “a total loser,” responding to mounting questions that George Conway has raised about the state of Trump’s mental health. “A total loser!” Trump wrote in a tweet that also included an assertion by Trump’s reelection campaign manager that George Conway was motivated by jealously over his wife’s success in politics. A total loser! https://t.co/vm3Vv2f9jf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 19, 2019 George Conway, a conservative lawyer, has been a persistent critic of Trump’s policies and actions, frequently going on Twitter to question whether the president is operating within the Constitution and other accepted boundaries. But Conway’s criticism recently has become more personal, as he questions the president’s mental health and psychological state. A series of tweets by George Conway on Monday included images from the American Psychiatric Association’s “Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.” In addition to the manual’s cover, Conway highlighted pages that include diagnostic criteria for “narcissistic personality disorder” and “antisocial personality disorder.”

'Mr. Kellyanne Conway' responded to Trump this morning, tweeting:

Congratulations! You just guaranteed that millions of more people are going to learn about narcissistic personality disorder and malignant narcissism! Great job! https://t.co/Dk9bI3sBs7 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 19, 2019

This was the article that first got me to really understand you, @realDonaldTrump. Once someone understands narcissistic personality disorder, they understand you—and why you’re unfit and incompetent for the esteemed office you temporarily hold.https://t.co/5RPQL9xntA — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 19, 2019

There's never enough popcorn for this alleged presidency.