George And Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia Is Also Anti-Trump

The 15-year-old's social media accounts are hilariously and vehemently anti-Trump.
By Ed Scarce
Image from: TikTok

For some reason, Claudia Conway's TikTok account was the subject of much trending on Twitter this morning. Looking at some of her videos though it's not hard to see why. If anything they make her father George's Tweets seem rather tame in comparison. In one she shared her absolutely filthy 1-star reviews of various Trump properties and restaurants.

Taylor Lorenz of the New York Times style page shared many of them overnight and interviewed Claudia.

Source: Towle Road

Claudia Conway, the daughter of Trump aide Kellyanne Conway and George Conway, one of Trump’s most vocal Republican critics, trended on social media Tuesday morning after Twitter discovered she she’s anti-Trump, goes to Black Lives Matter marches, is an LGBTQ ally, and is making her voice known on TikTok.

Over one TikTok dance clip, shared by New York Times Styles reporter Taylor Lorenz, Claudia Conway writes, “would be shame if we all left one star reviews on all of Trump’s restaurants, hotels, and golf courses.”

In another, the TikToker, who goes by the handle @shortfakeblond, wrote “I love trump but replace ‘love’ with ‘think we should extinguish.'”

Other clips commented on the Trump administration’s move to stop gay couples from adopting, urged people to rescue Barron Trump, and shamed friends for saying Black Lives Matter while using racial slurs.

claudia conway on TikTok

claudia conway (@shortfakeblonde) has created a short video on TikTok with music Mariposa (Peach Tree Rascals). i love trump 😌🧚‍♀️💖 but replace 'love' with 'think that we should extinguish'

