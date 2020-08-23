Media Bites
Claudia Conway ‘Officially Pushing For Emancipation’

George and Kellyanne's daughter Claudia seems to have had enough of her conservative parents.
By Ed Scarce
The Conway family soap opera takes another turn for the weird as their 15-year-old daughter is pushing to be free of any parental control.

Source: New York Post

Kellyanne Conway’s Trump-hating daughter is apparently ready for a new family.

“I’m officially pushing for emancipation. Buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. Welcome to my life,” 15-year-old Claudia Conway tweeted Saturday night.

Left-leaning Claudia has been openly feuding with her parents on TikTok and Twitter all summer, bashing them for their conservative views.

At one point she urged progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to adopt her.

Saturday’s tweet came alongside many more in which she penned her frustration over her mother’s work for the president, and over recent praise of her father, George Conway, for his work as co-founder of the Lincoln Project, a Republican anti-Trump group.

Apparently the final straw was her mother speaking at the white nationalist hatefest otherwise known as the 2020 Republican National Convention.

UPDATE: She has since clarified her reasons for seeking emancipation. No doubt living in that household would probably do a number on any kid's head.

Who knows, maybe she'll get her wish and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will indeed adopt her.

And my general reaction to these latest developments.

