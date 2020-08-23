Claudia Conway ‘Officially Pushing For Emancipation’

The Conway family soap opera takes another turn for the weird as their 15-year-old daughter is pushing to be free of any parental control.

Source: New York Post

Kellyanne Conway’s Trump-hating daughter is apparently ready for a new family. “I’m officially pushing for emancipation. Buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. Welcome to my life,” 15-year-old Claudia Conway tweeted Saturday night. Left-leaning Claudia has been openly feuding with her parents on TikTok and Twitter all summer, bashing them for their conservative views. At one point she urged progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to adopt her. Saturday’s tweet came alongside many more in which she penned her frustration over her mother’s work for the president, and over recent praise of her father, George Conway, for his work as co-founder of the Lincoln Project, a Republican anti-Trump group.

Apparently the final straw was her mother speaking at the white nationalist hatefest otherwise known as the 2020 Republican National Convention.

i’m devasted that my mother is actually speaking at the RNC. like DEVASTATED beyond compare — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

i’m officially pushing for emancipation. buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. welcome to my life — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

my mother’s job ruined my life to begin with. heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. selfish. it’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen. — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

as for my dad, politically, we agree on absolutely nothing. we just both happen to have common sense when it comes to our current president. stop “stanning” him — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

UPDATE: She has since clarified her reasons for seeking emancipation. No doubt living in that household would probably do a number on any kid's head.

y’all love to twist everything 😭😭 i’m not getting emancipated because of my mom’s job.. it is because of years of childhood trauma and abuse — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

Who knows, maybe she'll get her wish and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will indeed adopt her.

And my general reaction to these latest developments.