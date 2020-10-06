Trending: Kellyanne's 15-Year-Old Announces Trump Is 'Doing Badly'

Politics
Kellyanne Conway is furious after her 15-year-old daughter Claudia spills on TikTok.
By Susie Madrak

Our policy here has been to leave the Conway family and daughter Claudia out of our coverage. But let's face it: Clearly, officials are lying about Trump's condition, so this seems to qualify as actual news.

Claudia Conway recently posted that her mom had covid and infected her. Despite Kellyanne's attempts to deny it, she was right. Since they're quarantined together, they're obviously talking.

Last night, Claudia commented on a TikTok thread that contrary to reports, "apparently he is doing badly lol and they are doing what they can to stabilize him."

Kellyanne, of course, is furious that people are repeating what her 15-year-old daughter has said. But maybe she should keep confidential information confidential, instead of talking about it in front of her kid? Just a thought.

The real dish:

