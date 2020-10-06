Trending: Kellyanne's 15-Year-Old Announces Trump Is 'Doing Badly'

Our policy here has been to leave the Conway family and daughter Claudia out of our coverage. But let's face it: Clearly, officials are lying about Trump's condition, so this seems to qualify as actual news.

Claudia Conway recently posted that her mom had covid and infected her. Despite Kellyanne's attempts to deny it, she was right. Since they're quarantined together, they're obviously talking.

Claudia & I are faring well in quarantine. Everyone else is negative



I had 3 tests on Friday: 1 negative (saliva) 1 pos (rapid), 1 pos (PCR, most accurate)



As soon as dr confirmed positive, I told my family & then went public pic.twitter.com/0NLDhiHrHo — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 6, 2020

Last night, Claudia commented on a TikTok thread that contrary to reports, "apparently he is doing badly lol and they are doing what they can to stabilize him."

Claudia Conway daughter of Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, reports Trump is not doing "better" with #COVID19 despite recent Trump photo-ops and return to the White House.



Adding reports that she is #COVID19 positive thanks to her mom exposing her to it and lying about it. pic.twitter.com/Q1ExoT3hMO — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) October 5, 2020

Kellyanne, of course, is furious that people are repeating what her 15-year-old daughter has said. But maybe she should keep confidential information confidential, instead of talking about it in front of her kid? Just a thought.

My daughter, Claudia, is beautiful & brilliant. She has access to top doctors & health care & lives comfortably



Like all of you, she speculates on social media



Yet she’s 15



You are adults



We have COVID, but it’s clear who’s really sick — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 6, 2020

The real dish:

The debate around the coverage of Claudia Conway is interesting considering Kellyanne is literally putting out messages via her daughter’s Tiktok. Here you can hear her instructing Claudia what to say via TikTok... pic.twitter.com/E37ZfuRx0M — Ben Goggin (@BenjaminGoggin) October 6, 2020

In the next video Kellyanne proceeds to yell at Claudia Conway for a previous post pic.twitter.com/HFguiYoNJM — Ben Goggin (@BenjaminGoggin) October 6, 2020