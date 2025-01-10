DeSantis Appointee: Women Should Choose Birthin' Babies Over College

Political scientist Scott Yenor, a Christian Nationalist, was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the board of the University of West Florida in Pensacola, and his ideas about how women should live are cringe. Yenor is anti-woke, anti-DEI, and thinks that feminism is "evil." Yenor is also a former fellow at The Heritage Foundation.

And now Yenor tells us women folk, who never asked for his fucking useless opinion, that they should prioritize birthin' babies over pursuing college degrees.

The Associated Press reports:

A professor at Boise State University, Yenor has written extensively on what he sees as the dangers of diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in higher education as well as the declines of traditional marriage and birth rates in the U.S. He’s also a former fellow at The Heritage Foundation, which proposed Project 2025 as a policy blueprint for a hard-right turn in American government and society. Speaking at the National Conservatism Conference in 2021, Yenor detailed what he sees as the “evils” of feminism, labeled “independent women” as “medicated, meddlesome and quarrelsome” and decried colleges and universities as “the citadels of our gynecocracy” — a form of government run by women. “If we want a great nation, we should be preparing young women to become mothers,” Yenor said, “not finding every reason for young women to delay motherhood until they are established in a career or sufficiently independent.” Yenor argued that higher education “delays growing up,” saying that college and universities are “indoctrination camps” that society should de-emphasize in order to make progress on “family matters.”

And yet, Yenor works for these "indoctrination camps." Weird. And this fragile little manlet is afraid of a government "run by women." This chud doesn't want women to get an education. Sounds very ISIS-y to me.

“Every effort must be made not to recruit women into engineering, but rather to recruit and demand more of men who become engineers. Ditto for med school and the law and every trade,” Yenor said. “If every Nobel Prize winner is a man, that’s not a failure. It’s kind of a cause for celebration,” he added.

Yenor has five children with his wife, Amy. Girl, blink twice if you need help.