This is disgusting.
GOP Crowd-Sources Supporters For Where To ‘Ship’ Migrants Next
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardSeptember 25, 2022

If you didn't know that cruelty is the Republican party's raison d être, get a load of the newest plan they hatched. And it doesn't seem particularly Christian to continue using migrants as human cargo to score political points. Florida Sen. Rick Scott promotes Ron DeSantis' migrant human trafficking project in a new fundraising pitch. Scott is the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

The email asks its lint-licking fire-breathing supporters where they want Republican governors to "ship" migrants next. They give the options of Barack Obama's house, the White House, San Francisco, or "other." Unsurprisingly, in the email, they refer to the migrants as "Illegal immigrants" even though it's perfectly legal to apply for asylum to escape from horrific conditions.

Scott is proudly climbing aboard the DeSantis bandwagon. Who would think this is a good idea?

"I personally thought it was a good idea," Mitch McConnell told congressional reporters.

Ooooh. I see. And the email uses the word "ship" as if the migrants are livestock, and of course, you can make a donation to prove that you are a shitty person, too.

Where is the GOP plan to deal with the border?

