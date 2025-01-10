So Long And Thanks For All The Smelt

The Daily Show, hosted by Desi Lydic this week, takes a look at Jimmy Carter's funeral and just how awkward it got with just the seating arrangement which could have been fixed by not allowing The Orange Felon in. In fact, the only way the Felon should be at anyone's funeral is if he is the guest of honor.

They then look at how the right wing is coping - or not coping - with the LA fires, blaming everything from smelt to DEI. But as Lydic points out, smelt is only one syllable whereas global climate change is five syllables and three words long. That can be difficult for a man who thinks he aced a cognitive test by remembering his name, even though he spelled it wrong.

