So Long And Thanks For All The Smelt

Desi Lydic of The Daily Show takes a look at Jimmy Carter's funeral and the right wing's meltdown over the LA fires.
By Chris capper LiebenthalJanuary 10, 2025

The Daily Show, hosted by Desi Lydic this week, takes a look at Jimmy Carter's funeral and just how awkward it got with just the seating arrangement which could have been fixed by not allowing The Orange Felon in. In fact, the only way the Felon should be at anyone's funeral is if he is the guest of honor.

They then look at how the right wing is coping - or not coping - with the LA fires, blaming everything from smelt to DEI. But as Lydic points out, smelt is only one syllable whereas global climate change is five syllables and three words long. That can be difficult for a man who thinks he aced a cognitive test by remembering his name, even though he spelled it wrong.

Open thread below...

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon