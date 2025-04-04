Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"You're television incarnate, Diana: Indifferent to suffering; insensitive to joy. All of life is reduced to the common rubble of banality. War, murder, death are all the same to you as bottles of beer." -- Max Schumacher, Network.
By driftglassApril 4, 2025

On this day in 1985, Max Headroom debuted in the British-made cyberpunk TV movie "Max Headroom: 20 Minutes into the Future."

Governing: Head Start Is Turning 60. Will It Make It to 61?

Lawyers, Guns & Money: The boy who would never do his homework.

Strangely Blogged: Signal Amid All the Noise.

Attention space nerds! Curiosity rover makes ‘arguably the most exciting organic detection to date on Mars’.

