Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1985, Max Headroom debuted in the British-made cyberpunk TV movie "Max Headroom: 20 Minutes into the Future."
Governing: Head Start Is Turning 60. Will It Make It to 61?
Lawyers, Guns & Money: The boy who would never do his homework.
Strangely Blogged: Signal Amid All the Noise.
Attention space nerds! Curiosity rover makes ‘arguably the most exciting organic detection to date on Mars’.
