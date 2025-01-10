Donald Trump is officially a convicted felon. I covered this in depth earlier, but it is important to update you, the readers, to inform you that Trump is the first ever Convicted Felon President. Can't shake that title now. Sure, he can - and will - appeal as high as he can. But the scorn and shame will now forever be linked to him for all history.

The hearing was short - just under 40 minutes. Judge Merchan called him "Mr. Trump" repeatedly. Trump whined. His lawyer also bashed the prosecution.

Some highlights:

Prosecutor Steinglass reminded everyone of Donald Trump’s conduct during and after the hush money trial, saying that he had “unrelenting in his unsubstantiated attacks” on the court, the Judge, prosecutors and basically anyone involved in the case, calling Trump’s rhetoric “dangerous.” He added “The defendant sees himself as above the law and won’t accept responsibility for his actions.”

Steinglass continued: “Instead of preserving protecting and defending … a constitutionally established system of criminal justice … the defendant has engaged in a coordinated campaign to undermine its legitimacy."

He talked about Trump's threats against prosecutors and anyone involved in the case. He said “Such threats are designed to have chilling effect to intimidate those who have a responsibility to enforce our laws in the hopes that they will ignore the defendant’s transgressions because they fear that he is simply too powerful to be subjected to the same rule of law as the rest of us."

All that said, his office agreed with an unconditional discharge sentence, given the highly unique circumstances at issue.

Donald Trump made a rambling statement. Here are a few quotes:

"This was a case that Alvin Bragg did not want to bring, he thought it was inappropriately handled before he got in. A gentleman was brought in from a law firm, it was criminal, what he did. He was involved with my political opponent. It was a legal expense." (not true)

"Experts who are no friends of mine have said this case should have been brought... They all said, This is not a case that should not be brought. They were legal expenses. This was done so I would lose the election. Obviously, this did not work. I won." (also a lie)

"“I got indicted over calling a legal expense a legal expense. I just want to say I think it’s an embarrassment to New York.”"

"You have a gentleman sitting right there who was with DOJ, he got them to move on it. They call it Lawfare. I'd just like to explain I was treated very very unfairly. Thank you very much." (also no)

Judge Merchan responded "Thank you Mister Trump"

Here is the sentencing part that makes it official: "It is my obligation to consider all aggravating factors, already in my Sandoval ruling and other rulings. The protections afforded to the office of the president are NOT a mitigating factor - but they are a legal mandate..But this power does not include erasing a jury verdict.

Unconditional discharge has been affirmed as appropriate. I impose it."

He ended with: “Sir, I wish you Godspeed as you pursue your second term in office."

And with that, Donald Trump is officially a convicted felon. Congratulations, MAGA. You elected a felon.