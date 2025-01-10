It's Official: Trump Will Be The First Convicted Felon President

It's official: DONALD TRUMP WILL BE THE FIRST CONVICTED FELON PRESIDENT.

His last ditch effort to delay sentencing in the New York hush money case has failed. The highly corrupt Supreme Court actually did the right thing - barely - by refusing to delay Donald Trump’s sentencing. Barring an act of God (or a fake medical emergency), Trump will be the first person to be officially classified as a "FELON" to serve as President.

Mazel tov!

Trump will be sentenced on Friday after being convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election. Trump will not be given jail time or even probation, but the sting of being a felon clearly bothers him. Don't do the crime if you can't do the time (or the name).

The 5 justices who denied the motion were Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Read the order here:

JUST HITTING THE DOCKET: SCOTUS has DENIED Trump’s request to stay his sentencing. — Katie Phang (@katiephang.bsky.social) 2025-01-10T00:17:49.228Z

The 4 justices who would have allowed to stay are the usual corrupt clowns: Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr., Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh. They provided no explanation, but signaled that they would have done whatever King Mango wanted.

AND in MORE bad news for Trump (this literally broke as I was writing the above post). You get a two-fer:

The 11th circuit Appeals court WILL allow the release of Trump Jan. 6 special counsel report. This will only cover Jack Smith's investigation into Trump's effort to subvert the results of the 2020 election. The classified documents report will most likely remain sealed, for now.

This ruling could be appealed further up, but it is currently set to be released three days after the 11th circuit decision (so Sunday, at the earliest). Although the public knows much of what was alleged due to voluminous court filings made public by Jack Smith's team, there is always the strong possibility that we could learn even more horrific details - and just days before Trump takes office - AGAIN.

President Felon Trump. Every history book will say that he was a felon. He can never escape it now. This is how kids will learn about him. Tests will ask "who was the only President to be a felon when he took office?" and the answer will always be Donald Trump.