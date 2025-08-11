Trump's NATO Rep: Russia 'Earned' Concessions 'On The Battlefield'

Like his boss, Trump's NATO Ambassador Matthew Whitaker is proving he's just another Russian stooge. Whitaker made an appearance on CNN's State of the Union this Sunday, and was asked by host Dana Bash about Trump's upcoming meeting with Putin in Alaska, and whether or not Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy might be asked to attend.

Whitaker said it was possible Zelenskyy could be asked to join the meeting, but "the decision is going to be made by President Trump," and that "No decision has been made to this point." So, in other words, he knows full well Zelenskyy is not going to be invited.

Bash asked Whitaker about Trump's comments that there would be "some swapping of territories," which was rejected by Zelenskyy, who said they would not be "gifting" any land to Putin, and whether or not"ceding Ukrainian territory still on the table," which was met with this jaw-dropping response from Whitaker.

WHITAKER: Both sides, again, are going to have to agree to end this war. And we have seen it in the past in other contexts where, to get a line that both sides can agree to, certain strategic pieces that benefit either side are exchanged in order to make sure that they can both defend their territory successfully. So, the technical people are talking, which is good news, because those are the ones that are going to say if land and what land would need to be swapped or exchanged. Certainly, I think -- I took Zelenskyy's comments at face value, which is that no big chunks or sections are going to be just given that haven't been fought for or earned on the battlefield. But I come back to where I started, which is, we need this war to end. We could save thousands of lives with a deal. And I think that, by both sides communicating, by President Trump meeting in Alaska on Friday with either one or both of the combatants, I think this is exciting. And I think President Trump's really the only one that could make this happen. He's the sole reason that I think this meeting is happening on Friday. He's a peacemaker. He's averaging about a peace deal a month right now. We saw just this week where Armenia and Azerbaijan came together to settle their decades-long conflict. It's been a series of peace deals. And so I think President Trump is best situated to see if a deal can be had and if both sides can agree to ending the slaughter.

"Earned on the battlefield."

So in other words, rewarding Putin for his aggression with territory. He's not a "peacemaker." He's an appeaser.