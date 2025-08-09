The Air Force Is Buying Cybertrucks For Target Practice

The Air Force seeks to purchase two Tesla Cybertrucks as part of a larger buy of 33 vehicles that will be sent to White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico to use as target practice. Understandably, some might like to use them for target practice, and if you've ever seen anyone drive by in the wild in a Cybertruck, they're immediately thought of as unfuckable. Why would anyone want to purchase a vehicle that screams tiny dick energy, but now the Air Force wants part of that action? OK.

Stars and Stripes reports:

The Air Force didn’t specify makes for the other 31 vehicles on its wish list — which includes sedans, Bongo trucks, pickup trucks and SUVs — but singled out the Cybertruck because of its unique build, which makes it tougher to destroy. The truck doesn’t sustain the amount of damage expected from a major impact, the Air Force wrote, and tests need to reflect real-world situations. “The Cybertruck’s aggressively angular and futuristic design, paired with its unpainted stainless steel exoskeleton, sets it apart from competitors typically using painted steel or aluminum bodies,” the Air Force wrote in contract documents. “Additionally, its 48V electrical architecture provides superior power and efficiency, a feature that rivals are only beginning to develop.”

The outlet notes the cost of a new Cybertruck, which is between $70,000 and $80,000, with the top-tier “Cyberbeast” variant topping $100,000. However, they don't need to be new, or even in working condition; they are just required to be "intact." They will be subjected to "live missile fire testing," and the Air Force stated that the Teslas are "likely" to appear on the battlefield, according to Business Insider

