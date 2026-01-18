What Is Trump Admin Hiding In Ghislaine Maxwell Prison Records?

It’s the other Epstein files cover up. The Trump administration looks just as desperate to cover up this one as it does to cover up the bulk of the Epstein files.

As I have previously written, Jeffrey Epstein’s convicted sex-trafficking accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, was inexplicably transferred to her cushy digs in Bryan, Texas soon after she told Todd Blanche, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney who is now second in command at the DOJ, just what he wanted to hear: that she never saw President P***y Grabber do anything untoward with Epstein, Trump's former bestie.

Even more suspicious: Maxwell seems to be getting special treatment now, too. One inmate was transferred out for publicly criticizing the sex trafficker. Prison staff as well as inmates were reportedly warned not to speak about her. Plus, sex offenders are supposed to be kept out of Maxwell’s Club Fed. But she got a waiver.

The federal Bureau of Prisons has refused to answer questions about Maxwell’s prison transfer. As Mother Jones reported, the BOP failed to respond to Freedom of Information Act requests both from MJ and from Democratic Senators Sheldon Whitehouse, Richard Blumenthal and Adam Schiff. Blanche has also ignored ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin’s request to answer questions about Maxwell before the House Judiciary Committee.

“After a months-long delay, the agency noted it would take up to nine months to fulfill” the FOIA request, Mother Jones’ David Corn wrote.

So, Mother Jones is suing, via the nonprofit Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. “The filing notes that the BOP violated the Freedom of Information Act by initially failing to respond in a timely manner,” Corn said.

In tandem with the administration’s failure to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, Trump and his DOJ puppets are looking guiltier and guiltier.

That is all the more reason to keep up the public pressure.