Inmate At Cushy Camp Transferred For Publicly Criticizing Ghislaine

Julie Howell was punished for an interview she gave to the Daily Mail, saying she was "disgusted" by Maxwell's transfer to her facility.
By Susie MadrakAugust 25, 2025

A former inmate at Ghislaine Maxwell’s cushy prison camp says she was recently booted to a high-security prison—hours after an article came out in which she spoke out against Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirator. Via the Daily Beast:

According to a report from the Daily Mail, 44-year-old Julie Howell gave an interview to a British newspaper in which she said that she was “disgusted” by Maxwell’s transfer to the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas.

Hours after the story ran on August 4, prison warden Tanisha Hall called Howell into her office and told her she was being transferred to the high-security Federal Detention Center in Houston.

Howell’s lawyer said that Hall told Howell that she “ruined my weekend” and that her phone was “blowing up” thanks to the article.

[...] In the article published by The Telegraph, Howell said that “every inmate I’ve heard from is upset she’s here” and that “this facility is supposed to house non-violent offenders.”

