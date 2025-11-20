'I Don't Care': Jesse Watters Shrugs Over Cushy Ghislaine Maxwell Deal

Fox has their new talking points on who the release of the Epstein files will be bad for if all of them ever come out, facts and the mention of Trump's name thousands of times be damned.

They've gone from trying to ignore the matter to full-on damage control. They are all-in with pretending Trump didn't know well before his falling out with Epstein that Epstein was a predator, downplaying Trump's relationship with Trump and pretending the only ones this will be bad for are Democrats, and trying to paint Trump as somehow the saint in all of this, vanquishing Epstein from Mar-a-Lago and "having him arrested." At the same time, Democrats were supposedly happy to take Epstein's money.

Here's Jesse Watters on this Wednesday's The Five, giving some revisionist history on Trump's relationship with Epstein, and straight up saying he could care less about the cushy deal Ghislaine Maxwell got with being transferred to a minimum security prison and pretending that doesn't mean anything.

WATTERS: Trump has been around some questionable characters. Would we agree? Would we agree? [...]

What does it say about Donald Trump that of all the people he's associated with over his entire career, this was the one guy he cut ties with over 20 years ago? And he said, I don't want to have anything to do with this guy right here.

He didn't talk to him or ever see him again because he knew what Epstein was up to, and everybody in Palm Beach knew what Epstein was up to. It was an open secret Jessica. He was trying to steal masseuses from Mar-a-Lago. He caught him cold and he said get out of here...

TARLOV: Children.

WATTERS: ... because he's good brand ambassador and he knows Epstein is bad for business. No person wants anything to do with a guy named Jeffrey Epstein, except Democrats, who after the conviction for fooling around with a 14-year-old, are on his plane, or on his island, or asking him for money, or at his house.

Jessica, there is a photograph of Bill Clinton getting a back massage by a young woman during a layover on the Lolita Express. Is there any evidence that Donald Trump ever got a massage, ever?

Jeffrey Epstein in these files said Donald Trump never got a massage. And if Donald Trump actually was being blackmailed by Jeffrey Epstein and he had the goods, why is Jeffrey Epstein texting with a congresswoman during a hearing?

Ask her this question. Why wouldn't he just drop the hammer right there? The president's at the White House, drop the hammer. What's he fooling around with this congresswoman for? If he has it, lay it out.

He didn't have it. Trump was the one who arrested him. Trump was the one that put him behind bars. You guys are the one taking his money. Same with Weinstein, same with Diddy, same with Cosby. All these guys want his money and they don't care what he does with little girls, because as long as the money's flowing, they're okay with it.

And think about the guys you build these anti-Trump cases around, Jessica, convicted felons, porn stars and pedophiles. You think this is going to take out Donald Trump?

TARLOV: I don't.

WATTERS: He beat the China virus. He beat the FBI, the CIA. He beat all your dirty prosecutors. A few emails from a dead pedophile Democrat donor is not going to do it.

TARLOV: He is Superman. I am curious, though, why do you think Ghislaine Maxwell is in a minimum security prison and is being waited it on basically hand and hat?

WATTERS: I don't know and I don't care.



TARLOV: Well that's beautiful. I love that you don't know and you don't care when it's convenient.

WATTERS: We will find out that the FBI will be embarrassed because they investigated a lot of these allegations and didn't do anything about it. The DOJ will be embarrassed because they were the ones that cut the sweetheart deal. JP Morgan, all the bankers will be embarrassed. A lot of Democrats and a lot of... and the royal family will be embarrassed.

TARLOV: They definitely already are.

WATTERS: I think Donald Trump is probably saying there's going to be a lot of innuendo out there. You really want to see it? You really want to see it? Are you sure? Okay, here it is. And it's not going to look good. The one thing that they won't release, the sex tapes, because the FBI keeps those for blackmail. You know how the game works.