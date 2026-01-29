Ghislaine Maxwell Just Accused DOJ Of ‘Protecting’ 29 Epstein Pals

The allegation was reportedly buried in Maxwell’s recent court filing.
By NewsHound EllenJanuary 29, 2026

Ruh-Roh! The Department of Justice’s hot seat over the Epstein files cover-up just got hotter.

Jeffrey Epstein’s convicted sex-trafficking accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, filed what’s called a “habeas petition” this week. It’s an effort to have her prison sentence declared unlawful and thrown out.

But there was a bomb in the petition.

The New Republic explains:

Maxwell alleged that 29 friends of the notorious sex trafficker had been “protected” by the Justice Department by way of “secret settlements.”

Those settlements went to “25 men” and four potential “co-conspirators,” reported The Daily Beast. The petition has prompted questions regarding the identities of the cloaked individuals—and why the DOJ would offer them protection.

The other big question, of course, is why is the DOJ still protecting these folks? The Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed into law by Donald Trump on November 19, compels the DOJ to release “not later than 30 days” all the unclassified Epstein files. That includes “Any immunity deals, non-prosecution agreements, plea bargains, or sealed settlements involving Epstein or his associates.”

We are way past that deadline now.

I have to wonder if Maxwell isn’t trying to blackmail the DOJ by threatening to drop the names if she doesn’t get out of prison.

As The Daily Beast pointed out, “If the names didn’t matter, nobody would be working this hard to keep them secret.”

