Former Republican Joins House Race As A Democrat

Honest-to-blog, what the actual eff is going on with the Lincoln Lads?

What the patron saint of MPS Said:

Seriously, what have any of these never-Trumper bobbleheads (lookin' at YOU, Lincoln Project) done to get Dems elected and to get Republicans out of office? Because getting paid to go on TV to use your word hole as a "commentator" doesn't do shit. — watertigernyc (@watertigernyc.bsky.social) 2025-12-22T18:11:13.937Z

The Lincoln Lads are not our friends, no matter how often MS-NOW has them on. They hope we all forget about history pre-2016 when they were dedicated to a Millenia of Republican Rule, and branded the Left as traitors and baby killers, you know, until they got pushed out of THEIR. OWN. PARTY.

And every time that there is a chance to return to form, one of ‘em takes it. Looking at you, Steve Schmidt.

Trojan rabbits. It’s perfect.

Now I’ve got Monty Python in my head. Thank you very much. — Guy Le Jeune (@guylejeune.bsky.social) 2023-11-22T10:01:08.189Z

