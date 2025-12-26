Former Republican Joins House Race As A Democrat

We're suspecting NY-17 primary voters might just as well nominate a lifetime Democrat.
Former Republican Joins House Race As A Democrat
Credit: screenshot / CSpan
By TengrainDecember 26, 2025

Honest-to-blog, what the actual eff is going on with the Lincoln Lads?

GTFO, grifter.

watertigernyc (@watertigernyc.bsky.social) 2025-12-22T18:05:22.732Z

What the patron saint of MPS Said:

Seriously, what have any of these never-Trumper bobbleheads (lookin' at YOU, Lincoln Project) done to get Dems elected and to get Republicans out of office?

Because getting paid to go on TV to use your word hole as a "commentator" doesn't do shit.

watertigernyc (@watertigernyc.bsky.social) 2025-12-22T18:11:13.937Z

The Lincoln Lads are not our friends, no matter how often MS-NOW has them on. They hope we all forget about history pre-2016 when they were dedicated to a Millenia of Republican Rule, and branded the Left as traitors and baby killers, you know, until they got pushed out of THEIR. OWN. PARTY.

And every time that there is a chance to return to form, one of ‘em takes it. Looking at you, Steve Schmidt.

Trojan rabbits. It’s perfect.

Now I’ve got Monty Python in my head. Thank you very much.

Guy Le Jeune (@guylejeune.bsky.social) 2023-11-22T10:01:08.189Z

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon