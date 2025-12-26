Former Republican Joins House Race As A Democrat

Honest-to-blog, what the actual eff is going on with the Lincoln Lads?
What the patron saint of MPS Said:
The Lincoln Lads are not our friends, no matter how often MS-NOW has them on. They hope we all forget about history pre-2016 when they were dedicated to a Millenia of Republican Rule, and branded the Left as traitors and baby killers, you know, until they got pushed out of THEIR. OWN. PARTY.
And every time that there is a chance to return to form, one of ‘em takes it. Looking at you, Steve Schmidt.
Trojan rabbits. It’s perfect.
Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.