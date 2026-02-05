Jeff Bezos Continues Destroying The Washington Post

In a shocking development, Jeff Bezos, owner of The Washington Post, has cut one-third of its entire workforce for what he says are "ill-conceived decisions."

NPR reports that Bezos has declined to provide any basic data about its newsroom subscriptions and financial data to their outlet.

Executive Editor Matt Murray is claiming the rise of A.I. as the main culprit for The Post's reset.

It will shutdown of its sports section, shrink much of its International desk and while restructuring the Metro desk for locals.

Bezos began to destroy the Post when he told the Editorial Board not endorse for the 2024 Presidential election, a practice that the storied newspaper began in 1976. This led to about 250,000 cancellations of digital subscriptions.

When Bezos bought the newspaper in 2013, it was thriving under former Executive Editor Marty Baron during Donald Trump's first administration, rising to over 3 million subscriptions. Under Baron's leadership The Post won eleven Pulitzer Prizes.

Baron posted a lengthy statement on Facebook, "This ranks among the darkest days in the history of one of the world’s greatest news organizations."

Much has changed since Trump ran for a second term.

Now Bezos throws millions at Trump and his wife.

Former WaPo columnist Ruth Marcus has a long piece in The New Yorker entitled: How Jeff Bezos Brought Down the Washington Post

It's sad to see because The Post did some quality investigative reporting.

Another rich fucker is destroying news reporting and journalism as we know it. Musk destroyed Twitter and turned it into was haven for white supremacists, while Mark Zuckerberg promotes right wing garbage and calls it balanced.