Stephen Miller’s Wife Tries To Discredit Epstein Files As ‘Hoax’

As Raw Story noted earlier, Katie Miller posted on Xitter, “The Epstein files is a Democrat hoax perpetuated on the American people.” Her “evidence” was not that anything in the more than three million documents released was false, but that Democrats did not push for Epstein prosecutions. Yet he was “arrested and jailed” and the files released under Trump.

It’s laughable for Miller to paint President “P**sy Grabber” Trump as a stand-up guy for Epstein transparency. It couldn’t be more obvious Epstein’s former BFF in the White House is desperately trying to hide something.

By wild coincidence, Miller’s attempt to discredit the very salacious and damning newly-released documents is a lot like that of her “friend,” Elon Musk, who debuted in them last week.

As Conover Kennard reported over the weekend, the latest Epstein-files release caught Musk seeking the “wildest party” on Epstein’s private island and an email from him, apparently in response to an invitation from Epstein, asking, “Do you have any parties planned? … a peaceful island experience is the opposite of what I’m looking for.”

Musk has previously claimed he barely knew the guy who was “obviously a creep.”

In response to getting outed, Musk deflected by whining about a lack of prosecutions: “What matters is not release of some subset of the Epstein files, but rather the prosecution of those who committed heinous crimes with Epstein. When there is at least one arrest, some justice will have been done. If not, this is all performative. Nothing but a distraction.”

That was pretty much the same deflection Katie Miller tried to make.

Yes, of course there should be prosecutions of Epstein’s accomplices. But that in no way lets off the hook all the wealthy and powerful men who may not have technically committed a crime or left enough evidence of one, but who gave a wink and a nod to the pedophilia and sex trafficking. That almost certainly includes lots of men in Miller’s close circle.