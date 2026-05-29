He's BACKKK! Now Greg Bovino Wants To Take Over Newark ICE

'For those of you in the comments section, give a vote. Should I just handle this myself? Those agents’ lives are at stake due to this inaction,' Bovino's post said.
By Susie MadrakMay 29, 2026

It's been months since he was pushed to retire, Border Patrol boss and wanna-be SS cosplayer Greg Bovino is starting a mutiny against the White House amid protests at a Newark, New Jersey ICE facility, according to the Daily Mail.

The Nazi admirer posted a selfie from an airport gate saying he is heading to Delaney Hall in Newark to personally witness the protests that have sparked there.

'For those of you in the comments section, give a vote. Should I just handle this myself? Those agents’ lives are at stake due to this inaction,' Bovino's post said.

In addition to Mullin, Bovino notably tagged White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles in the post.

'While Democrats continue to put criminal illegal aliens before American citizens, President Trump and his entire team will never waver when it comes to enforcing the law,' White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said in a statement responding to Bovino's post.

The combative social media post underscores the rocky relationship the West Wing has with its former Border Patrol star who was deployed to Los Angeles, Chicago and Minnesota to reinforce Trump's sweeping deportation orders.

Bovino left his post after two Americans were shot and killed by immigration officials in Minneapolis this January. Conflicting reports dispute whether Bovino was fired or if he left on his own accord.

BREAKING: Greg Bovino has arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport

Brendan Gutenschwager (@bgonthescene.bsky.social) 2026-05-28T22:10:29.822Z

https://bsky.app/profile/tommystevens.bsky.social/post/3mmx3ks3vsk2l

DHS Sec. Mullin’s threat to strip CBP officers from airports in sanctuary cities has a wild opponent: Greg Bovino. While aviation experts warn the stunt would destabilize the air traffic network, Bovino argues from a hardline perspective that pulling federal officers out is just "admitting defeat."

Raw Story (@rawstory.com) 2026-05-27T21:30:16Z

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