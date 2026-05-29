He's BACKKK! Now Greg Bovino Wants To Take Over Newark ICE

It's been months since he was pushed to retire, Border Patrol boss and wanna-be SS cosplayer Greg Bovino is starting a mutiny against the White House amid protests at a Newark, New Jersey ICE facility, according to the Daily Mail.

The Nazi admirer posted a selfie from an airport gate saying he is heading to Delaney Hall in Newark to personally witness the protests that have sparked there.

Hey everyone, that’s me at the airport pointing to the next flight to Newark. Flight 3450, 2:27 PM, on time.@SenMullin and the rest of them have been trying to handle these riots and… well, let’s just say it’s not going great.



For those of you in the comments section, give a… pic.twitter.com/CC12CwlPzw — Gregory K Bovino (@GregoryKBovino) May 28, 2026

'For those of you in the comments section, give a vote. Should I just handle this myself? Those agents’ lives are at stake due to this inaction,' Bovino's post said.

In addition to Mullin, Bovino notably tagged White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles in the post.

'While Democrats continue to put criminal illegal aliens before American citizens, President Trump and his entire team will never waver when it comes to enforcing the law,' White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said in a statement responding to Bovino's post.

The combative social media post underscores the rocky relationship the West Wing has with its former Border Patrol star who was deployed to Los Angeles, Chicago and Minnesota to reinforce Trump's sweeping deportation orders.

Bovino left his post after two Americans were shot and killed by immigration officials in Minneapolis this January. Conflicting reports dispute whether Bovino was fired or if he left on his own accord.

BREAKING: Greg Bovino has arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport — Brendan Gutenschwager (@bgonthescene.bsky.social) 2026-05-28T22:10:29.822Z

https://bsky.app/profile/tommystevens.bsky.social/post/3mmx3ks3vsk2l