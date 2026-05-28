Katie Miller Loses Her Sh*t After Her Husband Is Called 'Ugly'

No matter how bad a day you're having, I bet it isn't half as bad as the day Katie Miller had yesterday. Her idiotic response garnered widespread ridicule online. Though that still didn't stop her from going on Fox News later to gloat about it to Laura Ingraham.

Source: Daily Beast

Katie Miller lashed out at a Democratic operative after the party’s X account called her husband “ugly,” only for her attempted smear to be promptly laughed at.

The multi-person exchange began earlier Wednesday afternoon when Stephen Miller, the White House Deputy Chief of Staff, made an unhinged post about the Democratic Senate candidate in Texas, James Talarico. Miller, 40, falsely said Talarico was “transgender.”

Soon after, the Democratic Party’s X account replied to Miller: “shut up you ugly f--k.”

That post has garnered over 10 million views. Among those who saw it was Katie, the former employee of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, who then launched an eponymous podcast that has mediocre reviews.