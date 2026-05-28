Katie Miller Loses Her Sh*t After Her Husband Is Called 'Ugly'

The wife of Stephen Miller was none too pleased by @TheDemocrats' pithy response to her husband.
Katie Miller Loses Her Sh*t After Her Husband Is Called 'Ugly'
Credit: LinkedIn/Getty Images
By Ed ScarceMay 28, 2026

No matter how bad a day you're having, I bet it isn't half as bad as the day Katie Miller had yesterday. Her idiotic response garnered widespread ridicule online. Though that still didn't stop her from going on Fox News later to gloat about it to Laura Ingraham.

Source: Daily Beast

Katie Miller lashed out at a Democratic operative after the party’s X account called her husband “ugly,” only for her attempted smear to be promptly laughed at.

The multi-person exchange began earlier Wednesday afternoon when Stephen Miller, the White House Deputy Chief of Staff, made an unhinged post about the Democratic Senate candidate in Texas, James Talarico. Miller, 40, falsely said Talarico was “transgender.”

Soon after, the Democratic Party’s X account replied to Miller: “shut up you ugly f--k.”

That post has garnered over 10 million views. Among those who saw it was Katie, the former employee of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, who then launched an eponymous podcast that has mediocre reviews.

And what did Katie do in response?

Miller, 34, targeted the person responsible for the Democrats’ X post: Paulina Mangubat, a 2017 Barnard College graduate.

Unfortunately for the hapless Mrs. Miller, she was also kicked to the curb by the talented Paulina Mangubat.

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