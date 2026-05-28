Pee-Wee Goebbels' Wife Accuses Dems Of Violent Rhetoric For Telling Him To Shut Up

Someone's big mad that Dems told her vile husband to shut up and called him an ugly f**k on Xitter after he made a childish crack about a Democratic senate candidate supposedly being trans.
By HeatherMay 28, 2026

Someone's big mad that Dems told her vile husband to shut up and called him an ugly f**k on Xitter after he made a childish crack about a Democratic senate candidate supposedly being trans.

Stephen Miller's equally vile wife, Katie Miller, appeared on this Wednesday's The Ingraham Angle on Fox and was asked about it by Ingraham.

Miller's response was to make the ridiculous assertion that telling her childish husband to shut the hell up is somehow violent.

INGRAHAM: Katie, by the way, your husband came under attack today when he said, like, the Democrats are, you know, perhaps going to nominate their first transgender Senate candidate, talking about Talarico.

And they responded by just, you know, basically saying, shut up, you ugly f-word, essentially. Any word for the Democrats, their little Twitter account?

MILLER: This is the same violent political rhetoric that is leading people to shooting up, whether it be the White House Correspondents' Dinner, or President Trump and Butler, but what it remains to be seen is this is an anonymous account, and it is run actually by a sad liberal woman named Paulina, who, which is why Pew says 50 % of liberal women at some time have identified that they have a mental health disorder, and she is certainly one of them. What a sad state for the pathetic Democrat Party.

INGRAHAM: Well, Pauline, poor Pauline.

What's pathetic are their attacks on Talarico. They've got nothing, so this is the sort of stupid nonsense they're resorting to.

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