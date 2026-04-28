Newsom Slams Shill For 'Vermin' And 'Enemy Within' Guy Over Harsh Rhetoric

Gov. Gavin Newsom took Katie Miller to the woodshed after she appeared on Laura Ingraham's show to point fingers at the California Democrat over the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Miller said of the suspect, "It's no mistake this man hailed from the state of California and that of Gavin Newsom, who is one of the worst offenders of this violent political rhetoric that sparks this man's imagination."

The blame game continues, but on the right, they have selective memory issues. After all, their dear leader has called for the extermination of an "entire civilization," used dehumanizing language, and defended ICE agents who murdered American citizens, mocked the deaths of people critical of him, like celebrating Robert Mueller's death, for example. He made an awful joke regarding a hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband that left him with a fractured skull and other serious injuries. Oh, and this is a good one: Trump reposted a video of a supporter saying, “The only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.” And that's the short list!

Newsom gave Miller a reality check on Xitter.

"What an absurd statement," his press office wrote. "Political violence is NEVER acceptable. PERIOD. What Cole Allen did was reprehensible, and we're grateful the President was uninjured."

"This finger-pointing from people like Katie, who haven’t just tolerated, but amplified, Trump’s dangerous rhetoric, is offensive," he continued. 'The President has openly celebrated the deaths of his political opponents, called Democrats and immigrants "vermin," "demonic" and "evil" "animals" who are "poisoning the blood of our country." He regularly uses violent language, threatens to arrest and jail his political enemies — while describing the attempt to overthrow our democracy on January 6 as a “beautiful thing.”'

"The same folks cheering Trump’s threats don’t get to rewrite the narrative now," he added.

That's exactly what they're trying to do. It's not as if Democrats called the shooter a "tourist," as January 6th defenders said of the attackers on our Capitol. Take a seat, Katie. In fact, take all of the fucking seats.