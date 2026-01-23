Steven Miller's Wife Demands California Voter Records

California Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to make Trump supporter's heads explode, including Katie Miller, the wife of Trump's SS leader Stephen Miller.

Katie Miller revealed how clueless she is regarding California during a visit with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

Fox News host Sean Hannity devoted a lot of time on Thursday's program bashing Newsom for going to the conference in Davos and continuing to mock Trump and all those world leaders using knee pads to appease his narcissism.

Miller is hosting a podcast now in an effort to out-creep her husband and his White nationalist visions.

Miller was roundly mocked for her earlier attacks on Newsom going to Davos, but that didn't stop her from her on-air tirades.

MILLER: He has a net out-migration of 5 million people in a state with beautiful weather and gorgeous beaches and this amazing coastline, but all he has is net inflow is illegal aliens that he's giving free housing, free health care, causing a budget deficit where he's taxing smart business leaders in his state to pay for illegal aliens.



Remember Sean, he still hasn't turned over his voter rolls or his welfare lists to us to make sure, I would say to the president, to ensure that there's no fraud going on in his state. How much fraud do you think is going on in the state of California if we're just scratching the surface in Minnesota?

That's very telling.

Sounding much like her husband in her use of vitriol, Miller wants California to turn over its voter rolls to her!

That's very telling. If California were forced to turn over our data, it would ultimately be turned over to her since her husband is in charge of ICE.

Newsflash, Katie. The court struck down and dismissed Trump's lame attempt to obtain California voter rolls, which includes driver’s license, social security numbers, and other sensitive data.

The judge warned that concentrating sensitive voter information in federal hands could deter people from registering or casting a ballot, particularly those historically disenfranchised. “The centralization of this information by the federal government would have a chilling effect on voter registration, which would inevitably lead to decreasing voter turnout as voters fear that their information is being used for some inappropriate or unlawful purpose,” the judge wrote. “This risk threatens the right to vote, which is the cornerstone of American democracy.”

Intimidation and thuggery are at the heart of the MAGA movement.

Californians do not want Mrs Goebbels's husband to get his bony hands on our data. Miller used the ridiculous "fraud and abuse" context to claim Trump has the right to our information.

